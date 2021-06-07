$ 2.42 Billion growth in Global Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024 | Rising demand for hair goods as fashion accessories to boost growth | Technavio
Jun 07, 2021, 18:45 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.42 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the hair wigs and extension market to register a CAGR of almost 6%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report!
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aderans Co. Ltd., Artnature Inc., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, Evergreen Products Group Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Klix Hair Inc., Rebecca Hair Products Co. Ltd., Shake-N-Go Inc., and Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for hair goods as fashion accessories will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Hair Wigs and Extension Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Human Hair Wigs and Extension
- Synthetic Hair Wigs and Extension
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- Europe
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43605
Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the hair wigs and extension market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aderans Co. Ltd., Artnature Inc., Donna Bella OpCo LLC, Evergreen Products Group Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Klix Hair Inc., Rebecca Hair Products Co. Ltd., Shake-N-Go Inc., and Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Hair Wigs and Extension Market size
- Hair Wigs and Extension Market trends
- Hair Wigs and Extension Market industry analysis
Technological advances in the production and design of synthetic hair wigs is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high labor costs of handwoven wigs may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Global Hair Color Market - Global hair color market is segmented by product (permanent, semi-permanent, temporary, and highlights and bleach), end-user (women, men, and unisex), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Request a Free Sample Report
Global Hair Masks Market - Global hair masks market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), application (individual and professional), and product (strengthening hair mask and moisturizing hair mask).
Request a Free Sample Report
Hair Wigs and Extension Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hair wigs and extension market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hair wigs and extension market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hair wigs and extension market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hair wigs and extension market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Human hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Synthetic hair wigs and extension - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aderans Co. Ltd.
- Artnature Inc.
- Donna Bella OpCo LLC
- Evergreen Products Group Ltd.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl
- Klix Hair Inc.
- Rebecca Hair Products Co. Ltd.
- Shake-N-Go Inc.
- Shandong AY Hair Products Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/hair-wigs-and-extension-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
https://www.technavio.com/report/hair-wigs-and-extension-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Republish_004_wk24_report&utm_content=IRTNTR43605
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article