$ 2.46 Bn growth expected in Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin Williams Co. are some of the major market participants. Growing concerns regarding nosocomial infections and the increasing demand for packaged food will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Antimicrobial Coatings Market is segmented as below:

Product

Powder Coatings



Surface Modification Coatings

Application

Indoor Air Quality System



Mold Remediation



Medical



Food And Beverage



Textiles And Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the antimicrobial coatings market in the commodity chemicals industry include Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin Williams Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Antimicrobial Coatings Market size

Antimicrobial Coatings Market trends

Antimicrobial Coatings Market industry analysis

The antimicrobial coatings market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increased adoption of green buildings will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing competition among vendors will hamper market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the antimicrobial coatings market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Surface Disinfectants Market - Global surface disinfectants market is segmented by product (hypochlorite, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, chlorhexidine gluconate, and others), type (liquids, sprays, and wipes), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Global Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry - Global coatings market for medical devices industry is segmented by type (antimicrobial coating, drug-eluting coating, hydrophilic coating, and others), application (general surgery, cardiovascular, orthopedics, dentistry, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist antimicrobial coatings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the antimicrobial coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the antimicrobial coatings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of antimicrobial coatings market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Powder coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Surface modification coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Indoor air quality system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mold remediation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Textiles and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akzo Nobel NV

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza Group Ltd.

OC Oerlikon Corp. AG

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin Williams Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

