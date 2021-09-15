$ 2.46 Bn growth expected in Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
The antimicrobial coatings market size is poised to grow by USD 2.46 billion during 2021-2025.
Sep 15, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the antimicrobial coatings market will progress at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Download Free Sample Report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin Williams Co. are some of the major market participants. Growing concerns regarding nosocomial infections and the increasing demand for packaged food will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Antimicrobial Coatings Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Powder Coatings
- Surface Modification Coatings
- Application
- Indoor Air Quality System
- Mold Remediation
- Medical
- Food And Beverage
- Textiles And Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43327
Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the antimicrobial coatings market in the commodity chemicals industry include Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin Williams Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Antimicrobial Coatings Market size
- Antimicrobial Coatings Market trends
- Antimicrobial Coatings Market industry analysis
The antimicrobial coatings market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increased adoption of green buildings will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing competition among vendors will hamper market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the antimicrobial coatings market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Surface Disinfectants Market - Global surface disinfectants market is segmented by product (hypochlorite, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, chlorhexidine gluconate, and others), type (liquids, sprays, and wipes), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Coatings Market for Medical Devices Industry - Global coatings market for medical devices industry is segmented by type (antimicrobial coating, drug-eluting coating, hydrophilic coating, and others), application (general surgery, cardiovascular, orthopedics, dentistry, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Antimicrobial Coatings Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist antimicrobial coatings market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the antimicrobial coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the antimicrobial coatings market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of antimicrobial coatings market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Powder coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Surface modification coatings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Indoor air quality system - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mold remediation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Textiles and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Dow Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- OC Oerlikon Corp. AG
- PPG Industries Inc.
- RPM International Inc.
- The Sherwin Williams Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/antimicrobial-coatings-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article