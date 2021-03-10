$ 2.51 Billion Growth in Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2020-2024 | Insights on Major Vendors and Key Offerings | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Visual Effects (VFX) Market Participants:

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. operates its business through segments such as Creative, Distribution, Technologies, and Deluxe One. The company offers Method Studios. The solution offers services including conceptual design, pre-vis, look development, on-set supervision, 3D animation/CGI, motion graphics, matte painting, compositing, and finishing.

Digital Domain Holdings Ltd.

Digital Domain Holdings Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers VFX services to film and television production studios.

Digital Idea Corp.

Digital Idea Corp. operates its business through segments such as VFX and New Media. The company offers Visual effects studio solution that can be used by various companies for visual effects.

Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Visual effects (VFX) market is segmented as below:

Application

Movies



Television



Gaming



Advertisements

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America



The visual effects (VFX) market is driven by increasing demand for high-quality content. In addition, other factors such as the increasing number of acquisitions and partnerships are expected to trigger the visual effects (VFX) market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

