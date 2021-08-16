$ 2.59 Bn Growth expected in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Recognizing the existing business model

Identifying potential disruptions

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Global Digital Signature Market - Global digital signature market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market - Global digital intelligence platform market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, retail, telecom, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Major Three Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Participants:

CNL Software Ltd.

The company offers IPSecurityCenter. It is a PSIM solution provided by the company, which can work in city center CCTV operations, power stations, large enterprise security applications, and oil refineries. It manages all the security assets as per the security policy.

Genetec Inc.

The company offers PSIM solutions through video surveillance and access controls.

Hexagon AB

The company provides a software suite for PSIM, situational awareness, and decision support. Using this, security personnel can view and act on information from large-scale sensors, alarms, and video deployments and can rapidly and effectively assess, detect, and respond to threats.

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Physical security information management (PSIM) market is segmented as below:

End user

PEU



Transportation



Commercial



Government And Defense



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Solution

Software



Services

The physical security information management (PSIM) market is driven by regulatory compliance. In addition, the integration of IoT with physical security is expected to trigger the physical security information management (PSIM) market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

