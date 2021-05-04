$ 2.68 Billion growth expected in Folding Carton Market in North America | 4.55% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | US to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The rise in the number of COVID-19 cases led to the shutdown of several manufacturing units, including the manufacturing plants of folding cartons in North America. Also, the disruptions in the supply chain caused by the pandemic limited the availability of raw materials and workforce in the market. However, the increasing demand from the healthcare and food and beverages industries for packaging and transporting a wide range of products is expected to reduce the impact caused by the pandemic on the market in 2021.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging, the emergence of specialized folding cartons, and the growth in the retail segment and e-commerce in North America.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Folding Carton Market in North America: Opportunities



The growing demand for F&B and homecare products in North America is encouraging manufacturers of food products and homecare products to launch new products. For instance, in November 2018, the New Standard Beer Company in Canada launched its product, New Standard Original Lager. The rise in the number of such product launches is creating a strong demand for folding cartons that provide flexibility and ensure the safety of products. Many such factors are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the folding carton market during the forecast period.

Folding Carton Market in North America: Segmentation by End-user



Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market generated maximum revenue in the food and beverage products segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for cereals, dry food, frozen foods, candies and confectionaries, dairy products, refrigerated meat, wine, juices, beer, and other F&B products. Also, the launch of new F&B products is contributing to the growth of the folding carton market in North America.

Folding Carton Market in North America: Segmentation by Geography



The US held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in the US can be attributed to the growth of the food and beverage and healthcare industries. Also, the growth in the number of pharmaceutical companies and the growing demand for online shopping among people across the country will foster the growth of the folding carton market in the US during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the folding carton market and had decided to increase their market share in the US region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Folding Carton Market in North America: Major Vendors

Amcor Plc



The company offers flexible and rigid packaging solutions to end-users globally. The company offers packaging solutions for various products such as food, beverage, healthcare, homecare, personal care, pet care, and specialty cartoon.

Arkay Packaging



The company manufactures folding cartons for health & beauty products, pharmaceutical products, structural design, in-house design capabilities, fulfillment packaging, and F-flute packaging.

Bell Packaging Ltd.



The company offers many packaging types such as Auxillary products, folding carton packaging solution, Retran and Jetran packaging, jetbox and end caps. Biojet, Retran, Jetbox, endcaps, and others are the key products offered by the company.

Edelmann Group



The company offers various products through its GP packaging solutions segment which includes bleached board, Containerboard & Kraft, and Corrugated.

Georgia-Pacific LLC



The offers various types of folding packaging such as strength packaging, Standard folding cartons, Multipack cartons, Hybrid packaging, enhanced packaging, produce packaging, wrap and clip style multipacks, and custom packaging.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the folding carton market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.

