$ 2.75 Billion growth expected in Global Application Platform Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

The application platform market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The application platform market is driven by the growing popularity of cloud-based services. In addition, increasing capital investment in application development for mobile and web and rapid development of mobile app ecosystem is expected to trigger the application platform market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Major Five Application Platform Market Participants:

BMC Software Inc.: The company offers the BMC Helix Platform that Connects across domains for visibility, observability, and AI-driven actionability.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers the HyperFlex Application Platform that is developed as a cloud-native application.

GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd.: The company offers a bigdata application platform that is centered around new database technologies from the emerging NoSQL world.

International Business Machines Corp.: The company offers IBM WebSphere Application Server a flexible, security-rich Java server runtime environment for enterprise applications.

Micro Focus International Plc: The company offers ALM/Quality Center for advanced data insights, enhanced end-user environment, officially supported full-function REST API, ease of administration.

Application Platform Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application platform market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premises



APaaS

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

