$ 2.80 Billion growth expected in Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market | 5.72% YOY growth in 2020 amid COVID-19 Spread | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an uncertain price scenario for cryptocurrency. The need for people to self-isolate, quarantine measures, and other restrictions have led to less involvement by people in mining farms. This led to the postponement of several cryptocurrency-related events. However, some government organizations have recently proposed new regulations to minimize the negative impact of COVID-19 on the cryptocurrency market. For instance, in March 2020, the Arizona State Government in the US introduced the Cryptocurrency Act of 2020, which determines the regulation of crypto assets by different federal agencies. Such initiatives are expected to minimize the negative impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the rising popularity of mining pools, increasing number of product launches, and the growing demand for cryptocurrency-specific hardware.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Download Our Free Sample Report

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market: Opportunities

Governments in developed regions such as the US and Canada have allowed their citizens to use cryptocurrencies for various purposes, including payment of property taxes. In addition, rising investments by vendors to expand their operations across geographies is expected to offer several growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market: Segmentation by Product

Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the ASIC segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the proliferation of retail stores that will sell ASIC mining hardware solutions. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2019 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the rising investments by vendors for cryptocurrency mining facilities in countries such as China. Also, the acceptance of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment options by merchants in China will contribute to the growth of the cryptocurrency mining hardware market in APAC during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the cryptocurrency mining hardware market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Explore more about market opportunities: Enquire about the report before purchasing

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market: Major Vendors

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

The company offers computing platforms, which are a collection of technologies designed to work together to provide a complete computing solution and to enable and advance the computing components. The company offers hardware under various categories such as Radeon RX Vega Series, Radeon RX 500 Series, and Radeon RX 400 Series.

ASICminer Co.

The company is engaged in the design and development of bitcoin mining solutions. ASICminer 8 Nano S and ASICminer Zeon Turbo are among the cryptocurrency mining hardware offered by the company.

Baikal Miner

The company is engaged in the design and development of various types of equipment used for cryptocurrency mining. BK-G28, BK-N70, BK-B, and BK-D are some of the variants of cryptocurrency mining hardware offered by the company.

Bitfury Group Ltd.

The offers blockchain-as-a-service solutions designed to help governments and companies integrate blockchain into their operations. The company offers Bitfury Tardis which offers a performance of up to 80 tera hashes per second.

BitMain Technologies Holding Co.

The company designs, manufactures, and sells cryptocurrency mining hardware and equipment. Antminer S17, Antminer S11, and Antminer T15 are some of the variants of cryptocurrency mining hardware offered by the company.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the cryptocurrency mining hardware market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase

Speak to our Analyst for a Customized Report

Related Reports on Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market:

Global Quantum Cryptography Solutions Market – Global quantum cryptography solutions market is segmented by end-user (defense, government and public sector, BFSI, telecom, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Smart Card IC Market – Global smart card IC market is segmented by microprocessor architecture (16-bit and 32-bit), application (telecommunication, financial, government, transportation, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market – Global blockchain identity management market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, and others), application (end-point, network, and infrastructure), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Blockchain Technology Market – Global blockchain technology market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Digital Signature Market – Global digital signature market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, legal, and others).

Download an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

ASIC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

GPU - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

ASICminer Co.

Baikal Miner

Bitfury Group Ltd.

BitMain Technologies Holding Co.

Canaan Inc.

Cynosure Technologies Co. Ltd.

Halong Mining

INNOSILICON Technology Ltd.

Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

Report: www.technavio.com/report/gift-card-market-size-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com

