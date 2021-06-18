$ 2.89 billion growth expected in Baby Safety Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The baby safety market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Baby Safety Market Participants:

Dex Products Inc.

Dex Products Inc. offers baby safety products such as DexBaby Extra Tall Bed Rail, Safe Sleeper Bed Rail and other products.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc. manufactures and sells products such as strollers, high chairs, wings, developmental toys, and infant health and safety aids.

Jané Group

Jané Group offers baby safety products such as car seat, pushchairs, travel cots, cradles and other products.

https://www.technavio.com/report/baby-safety-products-market-size-industry-analysis

Baby Safety Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Baby safety market is segmented as below:

Product

Baby Car Seats



Baby Strollers And Prams



Baby Cribs



Baby Monitors

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The baby safety market is driven by the increase in the number of government guidelines and regulations concerning baby safety. In addition, the increasing availability of products as a result of retail expansion is expected to trigger the baby safety market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

