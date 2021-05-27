$ 20.13 Bn growth expected in Household Cleaning Products Market | 5.90% YOY growth in 2020 amid COVID-19 Spread | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio
The global household cleaning products market by product (surface cleaners, dishwashing products, toilet cleaners, and other cleaning agents (bleach)), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global household cleaning products market is expected to grow by USD 20.13 billion, at a CAGR of over 6% during 2020-2024.
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the imposition of complete lockdowns across the world. This significantly affected the logistics and supply chain operations, which had directly impacted the manufacturing activities of vendors. However, the market witnessed a surge in the consumption of household cleaning products as people were forced to stay in their homes, which is increasing the market demand.
The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the growing primary and secondary housing markets, evolving buying patterns of consumers, and product innovation and portfolio extension.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Household Cleaning Products Market: Opportunities
Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of health and hygiene. This coupled with growing disposable income and consumer spending is increasing the consumption of household cleaning products. Besides, the market is observing a strong growth in the middle-class population, especially in developing regions such as APAC and South America. All these factors are expected to create significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.
Household Cleaning Products Market: Segmentation by Product
Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the surface cleaners segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for disinfectant cleaners, multi-purpose cleaners, lavatory cleaners, and specialty cleaners. In addition, changing lifestyles of consumers will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Household Cleaning Products Market: Segmentation by Geography
APAC held the largest market share in 2019 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to rapid globalization, rising number of dual-income households, increasing awareness regarding hygiene, and changes in consumer preferences toward advanced household cleaning products. In addition, the introduction of various government initiatives that encourage hygiene and sanitation are expected to contribute to the growth of the household cleaning products market in APAC during the forecast period.
One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the household cleaning products market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.
Household Cleaning Products Market: Major Vendors
Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
The company offers a wide range of home care products through multiple brands, such as arm and hammer, clumpand and seal, clear balance, felinepine, KABOOM, orange GLO, scrub free, and clean shower.
Colgate-Palmolive Co.
The company offers a wide range of home care products through multiple brands such as brite, suavitel, murphy, palmolive, ajax, fleecy, pinho sol, axion, cuddly, sta-soft, soupline, and fluffy.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
The company offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, laundry additives, dishwashing products, hard surface and WC cleaners, air fresheners, and insect control products.
Kao Corp.
The company offers a wide range of household cleaning products which includes cleaning products for clothes, kitchens, and general home care, fabric softeners, and paper cleaning products.
Unilever Group
The company offers fabric cleaning products, home cleaning products, and air and water purification products. The company offers a wide range of home care products through multiple brands such as cif, DAY2, domestos, OMO, surf, and sun.
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the household cleaning products market report:
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Surface cleaners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dishwashing products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Toilet cleaners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other cleaning agents (bleach) - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kao Corp.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
