$ 20.31 Billion Growth Expected in Gym and Health Clubs Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis in Q1 2021 | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The imposition of total lockdowns across the world led to a decline in the number of people participating in fitness activities. This significantly reduced the sales of memberships in gyms and health clubs in 2020. With things getting back to normal, many governments have eased the restrictions imposed on businesses. This is expected to increase the number of registrations in gyms and health clubs, thereby positively influencing the market growth.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the rising number of fitness centers and health clubs and the rising cost of healthcare services.

Gym and Health Clubs Market: Opportunities

The prevalence of obesity is steadily increasing across the globe. This is driving a majority of the population to involve in regular fitness activities to stay healthy. Besides, the growing disposable incomes of people, especially in developing countries have increased consumer spend on recreational and fitness activities that involve the use of fitness equipment. Many such factors are expected to create significant opportunities for market players over the forecast period.

Gym and health clubs Market: Segmentation by Service

Based on the segmentation by service, the market generated maximum revenue in the membership fees segment in 2019. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing number of gyms and fitness centers. However, the market growth in the segment is expected to be slower than the growth of the market in the personal training and instruction services segment.

Gym and Health Clubs Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America held the largest market share in 2019 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in APAC, MEA, and South America. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the rise in the elderly population joining fitness and recreational sports centers, coupled with technologically innovative fitness equipment specially designed for elder end-users. In addition, the increasing rates of obesity and related diseases are expected to drive the growth of the gym and health clubs market in North America during the forecast period.

Gym and Health Clubs Market: Major Vendors

Bev Francis Powerhouse Gym

The company offers paid memberships to their customers that cover definite modules spread across the duration of the subscriptions.

Equinox Holdings Inc.

The company offers club memberships, personal training, pilates training, and other group fitness classes. The company has different types of gyms and health clubs in different locations.

Golds Gym International Inc.

The company offers different types of gym memberships and services. The company offers paid memberships to their customers that cover definite modules spread across the duration of the subscriptions.

Metroflex Gym

The company offers different types of gym memberships, services, and merchandise. The company keeps organizing events and championships to encourage fitness customers to participate in fitness activities and bodybuilding events.

Original Temple Gym

The company offers different types of gym memberships, customized training, and merchandise. The company offers paid memberships to its customers. The membership covers defined modules of training, spread over the duration of the subscription, as per the will and requirement of the customer.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Membership fees - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Personal training and instruction services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Total admission fee - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bev Francis Powerhouse Gym

Equinox Holdings Inc.

Golds Gym International Inc.

Metroflex Gym

Original Temple Gym

Planet Fitness Inc.

Titan Manufacturing and Distributing Inc.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc.

UFC Gym

Virgin Active Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

