$ 20.47 Million Growth Expected in Amino Acid Analyzer for Industrial, Preclinical, and Clinical Usage Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis in Q1 2021| North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The market is driven by factors such as the increased application in drug discovery research, growing use of amino acid analysis for food-quality testing, and rising health-consciousness.

Amino Acid Analyzer for Industrial, Preclinical, and Clinical Usage Market: Opportunities

The market is witnessing a surge in the number of drug discovery and clinical research activities. This has increased the use of amino acid analyzers in clinical research, pharmaceutical products, and cosmetic products for protein isolation and identification. Besides, the increased use of amino acids in the food and beverage industry in dietary supplements and animal feed has necessitated the need for amino acid analyzers to ensure the safety of food products. Many such factors are expected to increase growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Amino Acid Analyzer for Industrial, Preclinical, and Clinical Usage Market: Segmentation by Type

Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the automatic amino acid analyzer segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increase in automation and the use of AI in the identification of amino acids. Also, the increasing need for digital transformation and end-to-end transparency is fueling the growth of the segment.

Amino Acid Analyzer for Industrial, Preclinical, and Clinical Usage Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in Asia. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the increasing applications of amino acid analyzers in drug discovery research, their growing use in food quality testing, and increasing public health awareness.

Amino Acid Analyzer for Industrial, Preclinical, and Clinical Usage Market: Major Vendors

ACCULAB Corp.

The company offers amino acid analyzers for industrial, preclinical and clinical usage under the brand name AAA- 4000SYS Amino Acid Analyzer System.

Harvard Bioscience Inc.

The company offers amino acid analyzers for industrial, preclinical and clinical usage under the brand name Biochrom AAA.

Hitachi Ltd.

The company offers amino acid analyzers for industrial, preclinical, and clinical usage under the brand name High-Speed Amino Acid Analyzer LA8080 AminoSAAYA.

JEOL Ltd.

The company offers amino acid analyzers for industrial, preclinical, and clinical usage under the brand name AminoTac JLC-500/V.

Sykam GmbH

The company offers amino acid analyzers for industrial, preclinical, and clinical usage under the brand names Automatic Amino Acid Analyzer S 433, Automatic Amino Acid Analyzer S 433-D, Manual Amino Acid Analyzer S 430, and Manual Amino Acid Analyzer S 430-D.

