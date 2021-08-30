$ 209.08 Mn Growth Opportunity in Embolization Coil Market 2021-2025 | Analysis of 25+ Companies | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Aug 30, 2021, 14:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market research report on global embolization coil market has been released by Technavio. The market is expected to grow by USD 209.08 million during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report presents detailed information on the upcoming trends, challenges, and uncovers successful business strategies adopted by vendors during the crisis.
Embolization coil Market Report: Major Facts
Released: Jul 2021
Forecast years: 2021-2025
No. of Exhibits: 115
Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as BALT Group (France), Boston Scientific Corp. (US), Cardinal Health Inc. (Ireland), China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong (SAR, China)), and Cook Group Inc. (US).
Coverage: Deployment and application segments and geographical landscape
Segmentation by deployment: Based on the deployment, the market is segmented by detachable coils and pushable coils. The detachable coils segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to easy usability, trackability, and fewer complications associated with the use of detachable coils. Also, the development of detachable hydrogen coated coils and 3D detachable coils will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Geography: The embolization coil market size is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America is currently the largest market for embolization coils and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The embolization coil market in North America is mainly driven by the availability of favorable reimbursement coverage policies. The US is the key market for embolization coils in North America.
Major Growth Driver:
The global embolization coil market is driven by the increasing incidence of aneurysm. The rise in risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, arterial defect, and aortic dissection conditions are increasing the prevalence of aneurysm globally. For instance, in the US, every year about 9 in every 100,000 population are likely to develop the condition and women are more likely to be affected than men. The prevalence rate of the condition is more among smokers and patients with high blood pressure. Over the past few years, the smoking rate increased considerably in countries such as Greece, Hungary, Turkey, and Indonesia, thereby increasing the incidence of aneurysm. All these factors are increasing the need for early diagnosis and regular monitoring of patients affected by the condition, which is driving the demand for embolization coils.
Table of contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Neurology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oncology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Peripheral vascular disease - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cardiology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Detachable coil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pushable coil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BALT Group
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd.
- Cook Group Inc.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- Shape Memory Medical Inc.
- Stryker Corp.
- Terumo Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
