$ 209.08 Mn Growth Opportunity in Embolization Coil Market 2021-2025 | Analysis of 25+ Companies | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Embolization coil Market Report: Major Facts

Released: Jul 2021

Forecast years: 2021-2025

No. of Exhibits: 115

Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as BALT Group (France), Boston Scientific Corp. (US), Cardinal Health Inc. (Ireland), China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong (SAR, China)), and Cook Group Inc. (US).

Coverage: Deployment and application segments and geographical landscape

Segmentation by deployment: Based on the deployment, the market is segmented by detachable coils and pushable coils. The detachable coils segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to easy usability, trackability, and fewer complications associated with the use of detachable coils. Also, the development of detachable hydrogen coated coils and 3D detachable coils will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography: The embolization coil market size is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America is currently the largest market for embolization coils and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The embolization coil market in North America is mainly driven by the availability of favorable reimbursement coverage policies. The US is the key market for embolization coils in North America.

Major Growth Driver:

The global embolization coil market is driven by the increasing incidence of aneurysm. The rise in risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, arterial defect, and aortic dissection conditions are increasing the prevalence of aneurysm globally. For instance, in the US, every year about 9 in every 100,000 population are likely to develop the condition and women are more likely to be affected than men. The prevalence rate of the condition is more among smokers and patients with high blood pressure. Over the past few years, the smoking rate increased considerably in countries such as Greece, Hungary, Turkey, and Indonesia, thereby increasing the incidence of aneurysm. All these factors are increasing the need for early diagnosis and regular monitoring of patients affected by the condition, which is driving the demand for embolization coils.

Related Reports on Healthcare:

Global Vascular Embolization Devices Market – Global vascular embolization devices market is segmented by product (coiling and non-coiling devices) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Global Aneurysm Coiling and Embolization Devices Market – Global aneurysm coiling and embolization devices market is segmented by product (embolization coils, balloon and stent-assisted coils, access and delivery devices, aneurysm clips, and flow diversion devices).

