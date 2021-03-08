$ 22.33 Billion Growth in Global Medical Marijuana Market 2020-2024 | 57% Growth to Originate in North America | Technavio
Mar 08, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical marijuana market is expected to grow by USD 22.33 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period. The report identifies North America as the key growth region for the market and the region is expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.
The increasing production of medical marijuana is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, high price associated with medical marijuana might challenge growth.
Medical Marijuana Market: Application Landscape
Based on the application, the market witnessed maximum growth in the chronic pain segment in 2019. The high prevalence of chronic pain among adults in the US is the major factor driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Medical Marijuana Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 57% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Increasing government initiatives to legalize cannabis will be crucial in driving the growth of the medical marijuana market in North America.
The US and Canada are the key markets of the medical marijuana market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the overall market.
Companies Covered:
- Aphria Inc.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Cannabis Sativa Inc.
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- Cronos Group Inc.
- GW Pharmaceuticals Plc
- mCig Inc.
- Medical Marijuana Inc.
- United Cannabis Corp.
- and Vivo Cannabis Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
