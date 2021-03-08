$ 22.33 Billion Growth in Global Medical Marijuana Market 2020-2024 | 57% Growth to Originate in North America | Technavio

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/medical-marijuana-market-industry-analysis

Medical Marijuana Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the market witnessed maximum growth in the chronic pain segment in 2019. The high prevalence of chronic pain among adults in the US is the major factor driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Medical Marijuana Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 57% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Increasing government initiatives to legalize cannabis will be crucial in driving the growth of the medical marijuana market in North America.

The US and Canada are the key markets of the medical marijuana market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the overall market.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Chronic pain - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Nausea - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing number of awareness campaigns

Launch of medical marijuana education programs

Increase in funding for research and production of medical marijuana

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corp.

Cronos Group Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

mCig Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

United Cannabis Corp.

Vivo Cannabis, Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

