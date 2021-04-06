$ 246.55 Million growth in Global High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Industrial Machinery Market | Evolving Opportunities with Camfil AB and Donaldson Co. Inc. | Technavio

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

The high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter industrial machinery market is driven by the growth of distributed power generation base. In addition, the increasing need for the adoption of process and environmental safety measures in industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter industrial machinery market.

Operators in the power sector are moving away from centralized systems and adopting integrated networks with increasing reliance on distributed power generation systems. This is due to the high flexibility offered by distributed power technologies. Also, these technologies have become smaller, widely available, and more efficient and cost-effective. Gas turbines form an essential part of distributed power technologies. Therefore, the growth of distributed power generation will increase the demand for gas generators, which, in turn, will drive the need for HEPA filters during the forecast period.

Major Five High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Industrial Machinery Companies:

American Air Filter Co. Inc.

The company offers HEPA-ULPA Filters such as MEGAcel I eFRM, MEGAcel II eFRM, and MEGAcel II ePTFE that are used across various industries such as pharmaceutical, healthcare, life sciences, and others.

Blueair AB

The company offers HEPASilent filtration technology that results in quieter and more energy-efficient air purifiers.

Camfil AB

The company offers HEPA filters that help protect against devastating health and financial consequences which are used across various industries.

Donaldson Co. Inc.

The company offers HEPA Filter under the name Donaldson.

Freudenberg SE

The company offers Viledon EPA, HEPA and ULPA filters in the filter classes E11 to U15 to meet the highest requirements for clean air and sterility in HVAC and sensitive industrial processes.

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Industrial Machinery Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Air filtration - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cleanroom - size and forecast 2020-2025

Gas turbine - size and forecast 2020-2025

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Industrial Machinery Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

