$ 25.25 Billion growth expected in Global Endocrinology Drugs Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

The endocrinology drugs market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The endocrinology drugs market is driven by the increase in the incidence of endocrine disorders. In addition, ongoing research in novel dosage formulations and drug delivery systems are expected to trigger the endocrinology drugs market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Major Five Endocrinology Drugs Market Participants:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp.: The company offers a wide range of endocinology drugs such as Natesto, Estrace, and others.

Beta Cell NV: The company offers endocrinology drugs for type 1 diabetes called the Betacraft.

Eli Lilly and Co.: The company offers Endocrinology products such as Basaglar, Evista, Forteo, Glyxambi, humalog, and others.

Novo Nordisk AS: The company offers Norditropin, Norditropin flexPro, Norditropin Nordiflex, Norditropin Nordilet, and others.

Sanofi SA: The company offers endocrinology products such as Rare Disease Therapy Caprelsa and others.

Endocrinology Drugs Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Endocrinology drugs market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Therapy Area

Diabetes Drugs



HGH



Thyroid Hormone Disorders



Others

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

