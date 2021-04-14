$ 25 Million growth expected in Global UV Nail Gel Market featuring Alessandro International GmbH, Armbruster Associates Inc, Chemence Inc. | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
Apr 14, 2021, 07:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The UV nail gel market is expected to grow by USD 25.00 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the UV nail gel market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
Download a Free Sample Report
The UV nail gel market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Related Report on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global High-visibility Clothing Market - Global high-visibility clothing market is segmented by product (durable and disposable) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Global Watch Market - Global watch market is segmented by product (quartz and mechanical), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Major Three UV Nail Gel Market Participants:
alessandro International GmbH
The company offers UV nail gel products such as Peel-Off UV / LED Nail Polish Hypnotic, Peel-Off UV / LED Nail Polish Street Wear, and other products.
Armbruster Associates Inc
The company offers UV nail gel products such as traditional UV gels and others.
Chemence Inc.
The company offers easy gel, soft code gel, and other products.
If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Sample report with detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown
UV Nail Gel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
UV nail gel market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The UV nail gel market is driven by the growing adoption of nail art decoration fashion. In addition, the availability of different types of UV nail gels is expected to trigger the UV nail gel market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
More insights into the global trends impacting the future of the UV nail gel market
Request Free Sample Report
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/uv-nail-gel-market-size-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article