$ 26.25 Bn growth in Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market-2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

The airport non-aeronautical revenue market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by evolving sophisticated airport terminals.

The airport non-aeronautical revenue market is segmented by Service (Concessionaries, Parking and car rentals, Land rentals, Terminal rent by airlines, and Other services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The progression of airport cities and aerotropolis concepts will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The airport non-aeronautical revenue market covers the following areas:

Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Sizing

Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Forecast

Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Aena S.M.E. SA

Aeroports de Paris SA

Airport Authority Hong Kong

Airports of Thailand Plc

Copenhagen Airports AS

Fraport Group

Heathrow (SP) Ltd.

Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd.

Korea Airports Corp.

Vinci SA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

Recovery phase

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Concessionaries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Parking and car rentals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Land rentals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Terminal rent by airlines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

