$ 26.25 Bn growth in Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market-2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Aug 04, 2021, 20:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The airport non-aeronautical revenue market size is expected to increase by USD 26.25 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of about 7% during the forecast period.
The airport non-aeronautical revenue market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by evolving sophisticated airport terminals.
The airport non-aeronautical revenue market is segmented by Service (Concessionaries, Parking and car rentals, Land rentals, Terminal rent by airlines, and Other services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The progression of airport cities and aerotropolis concepts will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The airport non-aeronautical revenue market covers the following areas:
Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Sizing
Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Forecast
Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Aena S.M.E. SA
- Aeroports de Paris SA
- Airport Authority Hong Kong
- Airports of Thailand Plc
- Copenhagen Airports AS
- Fraport Group
- Heathrow (SP) Ltd.
- Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd.
- Korea Airports Corp.
- Vinci SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector
- Recovery phase
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Concessionaries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Parking and car rentals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Land rentals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Terminal rent by airlines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
