$ 26.43 Billion growth expected in Global Automotive Interior Materials Market during 2021-2025 | 3.45% YOY growth in 2021 amid pandemic | Technavio
May 28, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global automotive interior materials market is set to grow by USD 26.43 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates the automotive interior materials market to register a CAGR of over 4%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adient Plc, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Faurecia SE, GRAMMER AG, Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Lear Corp., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., SEIREN Co. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing priority for comfort and safety will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Interior Materials Market is segmented as below:
- Material
- Plastic Polymers
- Leather
- Textile Fabric
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44777
Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive interior materials market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adient Plc, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Faurecia SE, GRAMMER AG, Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Lear Corp., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., SEIREN Co. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Interior Materials Market size
- Automotive Interior Materials Market trends
- Automotive Interior Materials Market industry analysis
The rise in improved passenger car sales due to financing flexibility is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices is may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Bumpers Market - Global automotive bumpers market is segmented by material (plastic and others), application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Free Sample Report
Global Automotive Emissions Ceramics Market - Global automotive emissions ceramics market is segmented by type (honeycomb, GPF, and DPF) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Free Sample Report
Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive interior materials market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive interior materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive interior materials market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive interior materials market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Plastic polymers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Leather - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Textile fabric - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
- Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adient Plc
- Borealis AG
- Covestro AG
- Faurecia SE
- GRAMMER AG
- Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA
- Lear Corp.
- Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.
- SEIREN Co. Ltd.
- Toyota Boshoku Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-interior-materials-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article