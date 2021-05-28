$ 26.43 Billion growth expected in Global Automotive Interior Materials Market during 2021-2025 | 3.45% YOY growth in 2021 amid pandemic | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adient Plc, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Faurecia SE, GRAMMER AG, Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Lear Corp., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., SEIREN Co. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing priority for comfort and safety will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Interior Materials Market is segmented as below:

Material

Plastic Polymers



Leather



Textile Fabric



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive interior materials market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adient Plc, Borealis AG, Covestro AG, Faurecia SE, GRAMMER AG, Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA, Lear Corp., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., SEIREN Co. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Interior Materials Market size

Automotive Interior Materials Market trends

Automotive Interior Materials Market industry analysis

The rise in improved passenger car sales due to financing flexibility is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices is may threaten the growth of the market.

Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive interior materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive interior materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive interior materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive interior materials market vendors

