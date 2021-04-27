$ 26.72 Billion Growth Expected in Global Machine Tools Market| Featuring 600 Group Plc, AMADA Co. Ltd., and DMG MORI Co. Ltd. among others | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The machine tools market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2021.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Machine Tools Market Participants:

600 Group Plc

The company offers Master VS 3250. It is a center lathe that features new X-axis scale mounting to reduce machine depth. The company also offers Typhoon L Series CNC Turning Centres. These are new generation CNC Turning Centers that are available in 2, 3, and 4 axis versions with sizes from 45mm up to 65mm spindle bore.

AMADA Co. Ltd.

The company offers LASBEND-AJ. It is an advanced integrated sheet metal fabrication machine to continuously perform four operations, laser cutting, forming, tapping, and bending, in one unit. The company offers DV-1. It is a graphical profile grinder that makes use of a CCD camera for automatic on-machine measurement and automatic compensation.

DMG MORI Co. Ltd.

The company offers CMX 1100 V machining centers that come with a large-size table with X-axis travel of 1,100 mm while achieving space-saving. The company also offers NLX 6000 | 1000, a large high-precision lathe for large-diameter shafts.

Machine Tools Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Machine tools market is segmented as below:

End-user

Automotive



Industrial Machinery



Precision Engineering



Transportation



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The machine tools market is driven by the growing adoption of CNC machines. In addition, the digital integration of machine tools with communication systems is expected to trigger the machine tools market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

