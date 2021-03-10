$ 27.72 Billion Growth in Global Wind Turbine Components Market 2021-2025 | Featuring Major Vendors Including ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd. among others | Technavio

The wind turbine components market is driven by the rapid growth of the global wind power market. In addition, the rising investments in clean sources are anticipated to boost the growth of the wind turbine components market.

Offshore wind power plants have emerged viable due to the increasing availability of machines that support a capacity of more than 1 MW. Besides, the advent of sophisticated and innovative electronics and efficient planning and management have provided several avenues for commercialization, which has resulted in improved reliability and reduced costs. This has increased investments in offshore wind power projects. With the continuous increase in global energy needs, the demand for wind turbines and associated components will increase over the forecast period.

Major Five Wind Turbine Components Companies:

Dongfang Electric Corp.

Dongfang Electric Corp. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company designs and manufactures wind power generating units and components for both onshore and offshore fields.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Power, Renewable energy, Aviation, and Healthcare. The company offers a wide range of wind turbines and components. Some of its key offerings include 1.7-100/103 Wind Turbine, 1.85-87 Wind Turbine, 1.85-82.5 Wind Turbine, 2.75-120 Wind Turbine, 2.0-2.5 Platform, 3.2-103 Wind Turbine, 3.2-3.8 MW Platform, and 4.8-158 Wind Turbine.

ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

ISHIBASHI Manufacturing Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Product and Service. The company offers wind-turbine gearbox used in wind turbines such as MWT-300(300kW) and S2.5-90(2500kW).

Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd.

Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as High-end energy equipment manufacturing and Energy products and service. The company offers a wind turbine generator system platform known as MY1.5/2.0MW.

Siemens AG

Siemens AG operates its business through segments such as Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Gas and Power, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Financial Services. The company offers wind turbine components under the brands, Siemens Gamesa 2.X (2 MW) platform, Siemens Gamesa 3X (3 MW) platform, Siemens Gamesa 4X (4 MW) platform, and Onshore Direct Drive.

Wind Turbine Components Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Onshore - size and forecast 2020-2025

Offshore - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wind Turbine Components Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wind Turbine Components Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Wind turbine towers - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wind turbine rotor blades - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wind turbine gearboxes - size and forecast 2020-2025

Wind turbine generators - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Global Wind Turbine Monitoring Systems Market – Global wind turbine monitoring systems market is segmented by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Wind Turbine Gearbox Market – Global wind turbine gearbox market is segmented by type (new and replacement) and region (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

