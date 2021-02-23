$ 29.67 Billion Growth in Global Floriculture Market During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Beekenkamp Group, Danziger Group, and Dummen Orange | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio announces the release of its latest report on the floriculture market. The market is segmented by product (cut flowers, bedding plants, potted plants, and others), application (conferences and activities, gifts, and personal and corporate use), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across various segments.

Floriculture Market - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Floriculture Market: Key Findings

Floriculture market value to grow by USD 29.67 billion at almost 8% CAGR during 2021-2025

at almost 8% CAGR during 2021-2025 35% of market growth to originate from APAC during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the product, the cut flowers segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Floriculture market is expected to have a negative impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Floriculture Market: Growth Drivers

High profits associated with growing ornamental plants is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Farmers are increasing the cultivation of ornamental flowers and plants as they generate high-profit margins. For instance, the gross profit margins for pine, cedar, and blue spruce plants are around 55%, 65%, and 72%, respectively. Similarly, other ornamental plants such as chestnut, plum, and maple generate 78%, 84%, and 65% profit margins respectively. Such high-profit margins are encouraging players to increase their product offerings, which is driving the market growth.

"Increasing use of flowers and plants for decorative/aesthetic purposes and the growing prominence for online shopping will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Floriculture Market: Major Vendors

Beekenkamp Group

Beekenkamp Group operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers ornamental flowers such as begonia, campanula, celosia, dahlia, lavandula, osteospermum, and poinsettia.

Danziger Group

Danziger Group operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers cut flowers such as adenanthos, anemone, carnation, caryopteris, chamelaucium, and others.

Dummen Orange

Dummen Orange operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers cut flowers such as cut carnations, cut gerbera, cut rose, limonium, and chrysanthemum.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Agricultural Harvester Market – Global agricultural harvester market is segmented by product (combine harvesters and forage harvesters) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Agricultural Grow Bags Market – Global agricultural grow bags market is segmented by raw material (polythene and fabric) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: www.technavio.com/news/floriculture-market

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com

