$ 3.24 Billion growth expected in Global Dark Fiber Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Dark Fiber Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The dark fiber market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AT and T Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Comcast Corp., Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc., GTT Communications Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., Windstream Holdings Inc., and Zayo Group, LLC.

The report also covers the following areas:

Dark Fiber Market size

Dark Fiber Market trends

Dark Fiber Market industry analysis

Growing investments in ultra-long-haul networks is likely to emerge as one of the major trends in the market. In addition, factors such as a rise in global data traffic, growing investments in FTTx deployment, and growing investments in colocation data centers will offer immense growth opportunities to market players. However, high initial investments and leasing costs may threaten the growth of the market.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Dark Fiber Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Dark Fiber Market is segmented as below:

Type

Multi-mode



Single-mode

Service

Long-haul Services



Short-haul Services



Colocation Facilities Services

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the dark fiber market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Dark Fiber Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist dark fiber market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dark fiber market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dark fiber market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dark fiber market vendors

Dark Fiber Market in Malaysia - Dark fiber market in Malaysia is segmented by type (multi-mode and single-mode) and service (long-haul services, short-haul services, and colocation facilities services).

Global Visible Light Communication Market - Global visible light communication market is segmented by end-user (retail, consumer electronics, automotive transportation, healthcare, and others), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and application (indoor networking, LBS, ICE, underwater communication, and others).

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Multi-mode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Single-mode - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Long-haul services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Short-haul services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Colocation facilities services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AT and T Inc.

CenturyLink Inc.

Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

Comcast Corp.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.

GTT Communications Inc.

NTT Communications Corp.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Windstream Holdings Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

