$ 3.31 Billion Growth in Global Watch Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Use of Smartwatches to be Key Trend | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Movado Group Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Swatch Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The rising demand for premium watches will offer immense growth opportunities. Market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Watch Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Watch Market is segmented as below:

Product

Quartz



Mechanical

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

Watch Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the watch market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include CASIO Computer Co. Ltd., Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Fossil Group Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Movado Group Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Rolex SA, Seiko Holdings Corp., and The Swatch Group Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Watch Market size

Watch Market trends

Watch Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the increasing use of smartwatches are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products is may threaten the growth of the market.



Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the watch market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Watch Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist watch market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the watch market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the watch market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of watch market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Quartz - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Fossil Group Inc.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Movado Group Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

Rolex SA

Seiko Holdings Corp.

The Swatch Group Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

