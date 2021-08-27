$ 3.31 Bn growth expected in Domain Name System Tools Market 2021-2025 | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Aug 27, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The domain name system tools market in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry is poised to grow by USD 3.31 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the domain name system tools market will progress at a CAGR of over 10%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akamai Technologies Inc., Clarivate Analytics, Corporation Service Co., DNS Made Easy, DNSPod Inc., GoDaddy Inc., MyDomain, Network Solutions LLC, Oracle Corp., and Verisign Inc are some of the major market participants. Although enhanced business productivity with effective DNS deployment will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Domain Name System Tools Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Domain Name System Tools Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Managed DNS Service
- Standalone DNS Tool
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Domain Name System Tools Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the domain name system tools market in the IT consulting & other services industry include Akamai Technologies Inc., Clarivate Analytics, Corporation Service Co., DNS Made Easy, DNSPod Inc., GoDaddy Inc., MyDomain, Network Solutions LLC, Oracle Corp., and Verisign Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Domain Name System Tools Market size
- Domain Name System Tools Market trends
- Domain Name System Tools Market industry analysis
The increasing focus toward the online presence of businesses is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, rising cyber security threats may threaten the growth of the market.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the domain name system tools market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Domain Name System Tools Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist domain name system tools market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the domain name system tools market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the domain name system tools market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of domain name system tools market vendors
