$ 3.35 Billion Growth in Global Industrial Hemp Market 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors Including 22nd Century Group Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., and Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd. among others | Technavio

Know about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand from textile industry.

The industrial hemp market analysis includes the application and geography landscape. This study identifies the rise in the legalization of hemp cultivation as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial hemp market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The industrial hemp market covers the following areas:

Industrial Hemp Market Sizing

Industrial Hemp Market Forecast

Industrial Hemp Market Analysis



Major Vendors in Global Industrial Hemp Market

22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group Inc. operates its business through segments such as Tobacco and Hemp. The company offers industrial hemp with optimized levels of medically important cannabinoids, including but not limited to CBD, CBC, and CBG.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. operates its business through segments such as Cannabis and Horizontally Integrated Businesses. The company provides hemp CBD under the brand Reliva.

Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd.

Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company provides nutritional hemp, hemp fabric, and textile.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Textiles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hemp-based CBD - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food and supplements - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Personal care - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

22nd Century Group Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd.

Boring Hemp Co.

Canopy Growth Corp.

Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.

HempFlax Group BV

HemPoland Sp zoo

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Nutiva Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

