$ 3.43 Billion growth expected in Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market | 20.14% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio
May 14, 2021, 18:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market by type (second-generation ALK inhibitors, first-generation ALK inhibitors, and third-generation ALK inhibitors) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) has been added to Technavio's offering. The global anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market is expected to grow by USD 3.43 billion, at a CAGR of almost 22% during 2021-2025.
The market witnessed a slight decline in the sales of ALK inhibitors in 2020 as several scheduled treatments were either delayed or postponed. Besides, the high incidence of COVID-19 in the second wave has limited the movement of people, which has disrupted the supply chain and logistic operations. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the ALK inhibitors market to some extent during the forecast period.
The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the high target affinity and specificity of ALK inhibitors, the high prevalence of lung cancer, and the presence of patient assistance programs.
The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market: Opportunities
The rising consumption of tobacco and the passive inhalation of poisonous gases have increased the prevalence of lung disorders globally. In addition, the growing prevalence of cancer, including NSCLC, and the increasing need for promising therapeutics are driving the demand for ALK inhibitors. Besides, the increasing awareness about ALK inhibitors among patients and the wide availability of different ALK inhibitors are expected to provide several growth opportunities in the global anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitors market during the forecast period.
Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market: Segmentation by Type
Based on the segmentation by type, the market generated maximum revenue in the second-generation ALK inhibitors segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing regulatory approvals of second-generation ALK inhibitors. Also, the rising prevalence of cancer is expected to fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market: Segmentation by Geography
North America held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the high sales of approved ALK inhibitors and the increasing prevalence of lung cancer. In addition, an increase in R&D spending by vendors is expected to contribute to the growth of the ALK inhibitors market in North America during the forecast period.
One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market and had decided to increase their market share in the North American region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.
Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market: Major Vendors
Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
The company is involved in developing X-396. This molecule is under clinical phase II evaluated as an ALK inhibitor for lung cancer.
Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.
The company sponsored the study on TQ-B3139, which is a competitive multi-target protein kinase inhibitor of Met/ALK/ROS.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
The company caters ALECENSA, which is indicated for the treatment of patients with ALK-positive metastatic NSCLC as detected by an FDA-approved test.
Helsinn Healthcare SA
The company through a co-promotion agreement with Novartis for Zykadia provides detailing services for Zykadia in the US. Zykadia is an approved treatment for patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors are ALK-positive.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
The company provides ALUNBRIG (brigatinib), which is a prescription medicine used to treat people with NSCLC. It blocks certain proteins made by the ALK gene.
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market report:
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
- Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 Recovery Phase.
