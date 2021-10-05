$ 3.45 bn growth expected in HVAC Refrigerant Market from 2021-2025 | Analyzing growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of the HVAC Refrigerant Market - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

The HVAC refrigerant market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. This study identifies the growing adoption of cleanrooms across industries as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC refrigerant market growth during the next few years.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The HVAC refrigerant market is driven by growing demand for reducing energy consumption and operating costs. However, stringent regulations against fluorocarbon refrigerants may hamper the market.

The HVAC refrigerant market analysis includes product and geography segments. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The HVAC refrigerant market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

A-Gas International Ltd.

Airgas Inc.

Arkema SA

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dehon Service SAS - CLIMALIFE

Dongyue Group Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

SINOCHEM LANTIAN Co. Ltd.

The Chemours Co.

The Linde Group

Related Reports:

Refrigerant Compressors Market -The refrigerant compressors market has the potential to grow by USD 4.13 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35%. Download a free sample report now!

HVAC Equipment Market- The HVAC equipment market size will grow up to $ 41.82 bn at a CAGR of 6.15% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

HVAC Refrigerant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.69 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A-Gas International Ltd., Airgas Inc., Arkema SA, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dehon Service SAS - CLIMALIFE, Dongyue Group Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., SINOCHEM LANTIAN Co. Ltd., The Chemours Co., and The Linde Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio