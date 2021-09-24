$ 3.45 Bn growth opportunity in Global HSS Metal Cutting Tools Market 2021-2025 | Technavio forecasts 3.98% YOY growth in 2021

Sep 24, 2021, 21:00 ET
The HSS metal cutting tools market is estimated to grow by USD 3.45 billion during 2021-2025, growing at a CAGR of over 6%.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the growing market for fabricated metal products and the demand for superior quality products and CNC machines will drive the growth of the HSS Metal Cutting Tools Market during 2021-2025. However, capital intensive nature of the market might hamper growth.
The growth in the automotive industry will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the slowdown in the Chinese economy is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
The HSS metal cutting tools market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ERASTEEL, Kennametal Inc., LMT Onsrud LP, Morse Cutting Tools, NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp., OSG USA Inc., Sandvik AB, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Product, the HSS metal cutting tools market is classified into milling, drilling, tapping, and others. The market growth in the milling segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Milling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Drilling - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tapping - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ERASTEEL
- Kennametal Inc.
- LMT Onsrud LP
- Morse Cutting Tools
- NACHI FUJIKOSHI Corp.
- OSG USA Inc.
- Sandvik AB
- Stanley Black and Decker Inc.
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
