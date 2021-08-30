$ 3.78 Bn Growth Opportunity in Facial Recognition Market 2021-2025 | Analysis of 25+ Companies | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Facial Recognition Market Report: Major Facts

Released: Aug 2021

Forecast years: 2021-2025

No. of Exhibits: 123

Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), Aware Inc. (US), Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany), Fulcrum Biometrics Inc. (US), and IDEMIA (France).

Coverage: Application, technology, and end-user segments and geographical landscape.

Segmentation by Application: Based on the application, the market is segmented by identification and verification. The identification segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the market in the identification segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography: The facial recognition market size is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. North America is currently the largest market for facial recognition and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The facial recognition market in North America is mainly driven by the high adoption of advanced technologies at the initial stages for homeland security and defense. Also, the growing importance of facial recognition in the BFSI sector is expected to contribute to the growth of the facial recognition market in North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for facial recognition in North America.

Major Growth Driver:

The global facial recognition market is driven by the increasing instances of identity threats. The growing reliance on websites and web applications is increasing the number of identity and data thefts worldwide. Also, the rising popularity of online gaming and social networking platforms is increasing the risk of identity theft. This is forcing end-users to implement secure authentication solutions, which is increasing the use of biometrics. Biometric solutions can incorporate the physical and behavioral features of users, which makes it difficult for hackers to forge identities. Therefore, the rising incidence of identity threats is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters by requesting a free sample: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44231

Related Reports on Information Technology:

Global Blockchain Identity Management Market – Global blockchain identity management market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, government, healthcare, and others), application (end-point, network, and infrastructure), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Biometric POS Terminals Market – Global biometric POS terminals market is segmented by technology (fingerprint identification, palm vein identification, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Identification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Verification - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

3D facial recognition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

2D facial recognition - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Government sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other sectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ASSA ABLOY AB

Aware Inc.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Fulcrum Biometrics Inc.

IDEMIA

NEC Corp.

Precise Biometrics AB

Safran SA

Synaptics Inc.

Thales Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies.

Register Now to Start Your 14-Day Free Trial

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

Report: www.technavio.com/report/facial-recognition-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/facial-recognitionmarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

