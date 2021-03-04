$ 31.66 Billion Growth in Global Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024| Rising Adoption of Wireless Connecting Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio
Mar 04, 2021, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global smart home appliances market to grow by USD 31.66 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of over 16% during 2020-224. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AB Electrolux, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. are some of the major market participants. The adoption of wireless connecting devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Smart Home Appliances Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Smart Washing Machines
- Smart Air Conditioners
- Smart Refrigerators
- Smart Microwave Ovens
- Smart Dishwashers
- Distribution channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geographic Landscape
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the smart home appliances market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Electrolux, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., and Whirlpool Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Smart Home Appliances Market size
- Smart Home Appliances Market trends
- Smart Home Appliances Market industry analysis
Market trends such as the growing smartphone penetration and increasing internet speed is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the smart home appliances market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Smart Home Appliances Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smart home appliances market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smart home appliances market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smart home appliances market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart home appliances market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Smart washing machines and dryers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart air conditioners - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart refrigerators - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart microwave ovens - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smart dishwashers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel placement
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Geographic Landscape by Volume
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Electrolux
- General Electric Co.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
- Whirlpool Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
