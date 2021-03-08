$ 34.49 Billion Growth in Software Testing Services Market 2020-2024 | Insights and Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

The software testing services market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Software Testing Services Market Participants:

Accenture Plc

Accenture Plc operates its business through segments such as Communications, Media & Technology, Financial Services, Health & Public Services, Products, and Others. The company offers Accenture Application Testing Services. These services provide both strategic and tactical testing experience to clients in four main areas, namely testing strategy and assessment, testing automation, performance testing, and testing center of excellence.

Atos SE

Atos SE operates its business through segments such as Business & Platform Solutions, Big Data & Cybersecurity, and Worldline. The company offers a wide range of high-quality software for enterprises.

Capgemini SE

Capgemini SE operates its business through segments such as Application Services, Technology and Engineering Services, and Consulting Services. The company offers Managed Testing Services and Testing Services.

Software Testing Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Software testing services market is segmented as below:

Product

Application Testing



Product Testing

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

End-user

BFSI



Telecom And Media



Manufacturing



Retail



Others

The software testing services market is driven by increasing adoption of mobile testing. In addition, other factors such as growing popularity of crowdsourced testing are expected to trigger the software testing services market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

