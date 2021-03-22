$ 34 Billion Growth in Global Digital Education Content Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the digital education content market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the K-12 segment in 2019.

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum growth in the K-12 segment in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

Growing government initiatives to support digital education is the major trend in the market.

Growing government initiatives to support digital education is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are the top players in the market.

Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices. However, the increased availability of open educational resources might challenge growth.

The market is driven by the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices. However, the increased availability of open educational resources might challenge growth. How big is the North American market?

North America dominated the market with a 47% share in 2019.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Smart Education Market - Global smart education market is segmented by product (content, software, and hardware), end-users (higher education, and K-12 schools), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Online Tutoring Market - Global online tutoring market is segmented by courses (STEM, language courses, and other courses) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices will offer immense growth opportunities, the increased availability of open educational resources is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this digital education content market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Grab a Free Sample Report Now!

Digital Education Content Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Digital Education Content Market is segmented as below:

End-user

K-12



Higher Education

Geographic

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43141

Digital Education Content Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The digital education content market report covers the following areas:

Digital Education Content Market Size

Digital Education Content Market Trends

Digital Education Content Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing government initiatives to support digital education as one of the prime reasons driving the Digital Education Content Market growth during the next few years.

Digital Education Content Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital education content market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital education content market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital education content market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital education content market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

MPS Ltd.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

NIIT Ltd.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

TAL Education Group

Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/digital-education-content-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio