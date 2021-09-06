$ 347.19 Bn growth in Warehousing and Storage Market 2021-2025 | Technavio
Sep 06, 2021, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The warehousing and storage market size is expected to increase by USD 347.19 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download FREE Sample Report Now!
The report on the warehousing and storage market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for refrigerated warehousing.
Technavio analyzes the market by Type (General, Refrigerated, and Farm products) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increased adoption of automation at warehouses to increase efficiency and accuracy is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the warehousing and storage market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The warehousing and storage market covers the following areas:
Warehousing And Storage Market Sizing
Warehousing And Storage Market Forecast
Warehousing And Storage Market Analysis
Download our free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40406
Companies Mentioned
- A.P. Moller - Maersk AS
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DSV Panalpina AS
- FedEx Corp.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Schenker AG
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Chemical Warehousing and Storage Market - Global chemical warehousing and storage market is segmented by type (general warehouse and specialized warehouse), application (commodity chemicals and specialty chemicals), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Warehouse and Storage Market in China - Warehouse and storage market in China is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals, and others) and type (general, refrigerated, and farm products).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- General - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Refrigerated - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Farm products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- A.P. Moller - Maersk AS
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- CEVA Logistics AG
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DSV Panalpina AS
- FedEx Corp.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Schenker AG
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/warehousing-and-storage-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/warehousing-and-storagemarket
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article