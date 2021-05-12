$ 353.76 Million growth expected in Air and Gas Leak Detectors Market | 2.13% YOY growth in 2021 amid COVID-19 Spread | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The COVID-19 pandemic reduced the demand for air and gas leak detectors in 2020. The imposition of lockdowns resulted in disruptions in economic activities as well as in the supply chain. However, countries across the world are initiating vaccination programs, which is to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the public as well as economic activities in 2021. Therefore, the market is expected to recover and register healthy growth during the forecast period.

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in the number of industry safety performance standards, growing investments in shale E&P activities, and a rise in emphasis on ensuring the safety of workers across end-user industries.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Air and Gas Leak Detectors Market: Opportunities

Many governments across the world are mandating policies for the use of air and gas leak detectors. For instance, the UK government recently introduced some regulations that mandate all private homeowners to install CO alarms in rooms containing solid fuel appliances such as coal fire and wood-burning stoves. The mandate also requires the owners to ensure that all alarms are working properly at the start of every new tenancy. In addition, rising investments in the installation of gas pipelines, storage tanks, and LNG pipelines and the adoption of gas detection systems are expected to create significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

Air and Gas Leak Detectors Market: Segmentation by Product

Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the fixed detector segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for fixed air and gas leak detectors from the chemical, petrochemical, textile, food, and biotechnology industries. Besides, air and gas leak detectors provide automatic responses and efficiently monitor levels of flammable and toxic gases for personnel safety. Such benefits are also contributing to the growth of the segment.

Air and Gas Leak Detectors Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the rising demand for air and gas leak detection in gas pipelines and production plants. In addition, the growth of oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and power generation industries is expected to fuel the growth of the air and gas leak detectors market in APAC during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the air and gas leak detectors market and had decided to increase their market share in the APAC region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Air and Gas Leak Detectors Market: Major Vendors

ABB Ltd.

The company offers air and gas leak detectors under the brand name SGL Gas Detector for Flammable Gases.

Emerson Electric Co.

The company offers gas detectors & sensors, ultrasonic gas leak detectors, and flame detectors.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

The company offers air and gas leak detectors under the brand names Dräger Flame 2000 (IR), Dräger Flame 2370 (UV&IR), Dräger PointGard 2700, Dräger PIR 3000, and others.

MSA Safety Inc.

The company offers air and gas leak detectors under the brand names ALTAIR 4XR Multigas Detector, ALTAIR 5X Multigas Detector, and others.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

The company offers air and gas leak detectors under the brand names Model GD402 gas density analyzer and Model GD40 detector.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the air and gas leak detectors market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

