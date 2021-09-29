$ 36.09 bn Growth in Head-mounted Display Market from 2021 to 2025|North America to emerge as key region |Discover more insights by Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the head-mounted display market. According to our research, the growing demand for smart wearables is driving the market. However, actors such as limited battery life may hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Avail a Free Sample and get expert market research analysis at your fingertips!

COVID-19 impact

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill and impacted many markets and industries in different ways. Technavio's report provides a thorough analysis of the effect of the pandemic on the head-mounted display market. The business impact of COVID-19 on the head-mounted display market during 2021-2025 is expected to result in neutral and at par growth.

Find Out More About the Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Click Here to Fetch a Free Sample

Market Segmentation

The head-mounted display market has been segmented by geography into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will lead the market during the forecast period, with the US being the key revenue-generating economy. The high military spending and increased adoption of head-mounted displays in the military segment will drive the market in North America during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the head-mounted display market has been segmented into defense and industrial segments. The defense segment will have a significant market share growth, driven by an increase in military budget, coupled with product releases by vendors.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into combat and aviation, training and simulation, and others.

Some of the Key Vendors and their Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include BAE Systems Plc, CINOPTICS, Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., HTC Corp., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seiko Epson Corp., and Sony Group Corp. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

BAE Systems Plc: The company manufacturers head-mounted displays such as head up display, digital light engine, and augmented reality display glasses.

The company manufacturers head-mounted displays such as head up display, digital light engine, and augmented reality display glasses. CINOPTICS: The company manufacturers head-mounted displays such as airo-augmented reality HMD.

The company manufacturers head-mounted displays such as airo-augmented reality HMD. Collins Aerospace: The company manufacturers head-mounted displays such as helmet mounted displays, joint helmet mounted cueing system, and head down displays.

Explore A Wide Range of Reports By Subscribing To Our 14-Day Free Trial!

Click Here to Avail Our Subscription Offer

Related Reports:

Interactive Flat Panels Market by Application, Display Size, Display Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Scope of Head-mounted Display Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 36.09 billion CAGR Accelerating at 45.79% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By Geography:- North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America By End-user:- Defense

Industrial By Application:- Combat and aviation

Training and simulation

Others Drivers Emergence of Industry 4.0

Increased deployment by defense segment

Growing demand for smart wearables Challenges Limited battery life

Privacy and data security issues

Unaesthetic designs

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

