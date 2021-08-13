$ 367.01 Mn growth expected in Global Kiteboarding Equipment during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The launch of innovative products will drive the growth of the kiteboarding equipment market during 2020-2024. However, the higher cost of kiteboarding equipment than other leisure sports might hamper the market growth.

The increased participation and inclusion of kiteboarding in Olympics will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Best Kiteboarding S.L., BOARDS & MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., F-ONE, Litewave Kiteboards, Naish International, North Kiteboarding, Pryde Group, RICCI INTERNATIONAL S.R.L, and Switch Kiteboarding, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position and market performance. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into kites, accessories, and boards. The kites segment will contribute majorly to the market growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is classified as Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA. Europe will have the largest share of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Kites - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Accessories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Boards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Best Kiteboarding S.L.

BOARDS & MORE GmbH

Cabrinhakites Inc.

F-ONE

Litewave Kiteboards

Naish International

North Kiteboarding

Pryde Group

RICCI INTERNATIONAL S.R.L

Switch Kiteboarding

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

