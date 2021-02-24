$ 37.82 Billion Growth in Beer Market in APAC During 2021-2025 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., and Carlsberg Breweries AS | Technavio

Beer Market in APAC: Key Findings

Beer market value in APAC to grow by USD 37.82 billion at almost 3% CAGR during 2021-2025

at almost 3% CAGR during 2021-2025 42% of market growth to originate from China during the forecast period

during the forecast period Based on the product, the standard lager segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period

segment will offer maximum opportunities for vendors during the forecast period Beer market is expected to have a positive impact due to the spread of COVID-19

Beer Market in APAC: Growth Drivers

Growing demand from millennials is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the market. Millennials constitute a major segment in the global population and the beer consumption among millennials is higher in APAC than those living in other regions. This can be attributed to the expanding multicultural group of consumers and the rising popularity of social media. Also, the increasing popularity of pubbing and nightlife among millennials has led to a significant rise in the consumption of alcoholic beverages such as beer. All these factors are expected to offer significant opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

"Emergence of low-ABV cocktails and new product launches will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Beer Market in APAC: Major Vendors

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV operates its business through segments such as North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, and APAC. The company offers beer through its brands, Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, and Overseas. Asahi Super Dry is the key product offered by the company.

Carlsberg Breweries AS

Carlsberg Breweries AS operates its business through segments such as Western Europe, Asia, and Eastern Europe. The company offers a wide range of beer such as Carlsberg Chill, Carlsberg Export, Carlsberg Elephant Strong, among various others.

