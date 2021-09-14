$ 39.06 Bn growth opportunity in Global General Lighting Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 14, 2021, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The general lighting market is expected to grow by USD 39.06 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Factors such as the declining manufacturing cost of LEDs, the growing adoption of energy-efficient lighting technologies, and strong government support and incentive programs will be propelling the market growth. However, high import duties will hamper the market growth.
General Lighting Market: Product Landscape
Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the LED lighting segment. The market growth in this segment will be significant during the forecast period.
General Lighting Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 50% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for general lighting in APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Acuity Brands Inc.
- Advanced Lighting Technologies LLC
- Dialight Plc
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- General Electric Co.
- Lumens Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Panasonic Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Signify NV
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- LED lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Traditional lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
