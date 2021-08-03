$ 39.55 Bn growth expected in Rail Logistics Market during 2020-2024 | Analyzing Growth in Air Freight & Logistics Industry | Technavio

The global increase in trade will offer immense growth opportunities during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The rail logistics market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.

Rail Logistics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Rail Logistics Market is segmented as below:

Type

Intermodals



Tank Wagons



Freight Cars

Geographic Landscape

APAC



Europe



MEA



North America



South America

Rail Logistics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the rail logistics market in the air freight & logistics industry include Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Rail Cargo Group, Russian Railways, Union Pacific Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Rail Logistics Market size

Rail Logistics Market trends

Rail Logistics Market industry analysis

The integration of IoT in rail logistics is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of door-to-door delivery services with fixed delivery timings may threaten the growth of the market.

Rail Logistics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist rail logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rail logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rail logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rail logistics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Intermodal - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tank wagons - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

Fedex Corp.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Rail Cargo Group

Russian Railways

Union Pacific Corp.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

