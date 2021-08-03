$ 39.55 Bn growth expected in Rail Logistics Market during 2020-2024 | Analyzing Growth in Air Freight & Logistics Industry | Technavio
Aug 03, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 39.55 billion is expected in the rail logistics market during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the rail logistics market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The global increase in trade will offer immense growth opportunities during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The rail logistics market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period.
Rail Logistics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Rail Logistics Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Intermodals
- Tank Wagons
- Freight Cars
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Rail Logistics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the rail logistics market in the air freight & logistics industry include Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Rail Cargo Group, Russian Railways, Union Pacific Corp., and United Parcel Service Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Rail Logistics Market size
- Rail Logistics Market trends
- Rail Logistics Market industry analysis
The integration of IoT in rail logistics is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of door-to-door delivery services with fixed delivery timings may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the rail logistics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Rail Logistics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist rail logistics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the rail logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the rail logistics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of rail logistics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Intermodal - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Tank wagons - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Brookfield Asset Management, Inc.
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- Deutsche Post AG
- Fedex Corp.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Nippon Express Co. Ltd.
- Rail Cargo Group
- Russian Railways
- Union Pacific Corp.
- United Parcel Service, Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
