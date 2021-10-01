$ 390.37 Mn growth expected in Jerrycans Market between 2021 and 2025 | Analysing Growth in Metal & Glass Containers Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio

Oct 01, 2021, 10:30 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Jerrycans Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The jerrycans market is estimated to grow by USD 390.37 million between 2021 and 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 4%.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand from end-user industries and growth in global lubricants packaging market. However, volatility in raw material prices will hinder market growth.

The growing manufacturing industry will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the growing demand for flexible industrial packaging solutions is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The jerrycans market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Barrier Plastics Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, DENIOS Ltd., Greif Inc., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Mitsuchem Plast Ltd., Myers Industries Inc., SCHUTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH and Co., and Yates Steels Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the jerrycans market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Material, the market is classified into plastic and steel segments. The market witnessed maximum growth in the plastic segment in 2020.
  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Jerrycans Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 390.37 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.54

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South
America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
engagement scope

Companies profiled

Barrier Plastics Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, DENIOS
Ltd., Greif Inc., MAUSER Corporate GmbH,
Mitsuchem Plast Ltd., Myers Industries Inc., SCHUTZ
GmbH & Co. KGaA, WERIT Kunststoffwerke W.
Schneider GmbH and Co., and Yates Steels Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment
analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer
dynamics, and market condition analysis for the
forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are
looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get
segments customized.

