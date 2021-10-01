$ 390.37 Mn growth expected in Jerrycans Market between 2021 and 2025 | Analysing Growth in Metal & Glass Containers Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Oct 01, 2021, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Jerrycans Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The jerrycans market is estimated to grow by USD 390.37 million between 2021 and 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 4%.
Know about the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the jerrycans market.
Download a Free Sample Report
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand from end-user industries and growth in global lubricants packaging market. However, volatility in raw material prices will hinder market growth.
The growing manufacturing industry will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the growing demand for flexible industrial packaging solutions is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
The jerrycans market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Barrier Plastics Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, DENIOS Ltd., Greif Inc., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Mitsuchem Plast Ltd., Myers Industries Inc., SCHUTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH and Co., and Yates Steels Ltd.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the jerrycans market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Material, the market is classified into plastic and steel segments. The market witnessed maximum growth in the plastic segment in 2020.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Related reports:
Global Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry - Global metal cans market for food and beverage industry is segmented by end-user (beverage and food) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market - Global rigid plastic packaging market is segmented by component (bottles, containers, caps and closures, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Jerrycans Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 390.37 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.54
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer
|
Companies profiled
|
Barrier Plastics Inc., Berlin Packaging LLC, DENIOS
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article