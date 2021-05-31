$ 4.39 Bn growth expected in Automotive Off-road Lighting Market during 2021-2025 | Increasing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks to drive growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. C.G. Motorsports Inc., Grote Industries LLC, Guangzhou Teehon Electronics Co. Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, KC HiLiTES Inc., Lazer Lamps Ltd., Oracle Lighting, OSRAM GmbH, Truck-Lite Co. LLC, and Valeo SA are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for SUVs and pick-up trucks will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Off-road Lighting Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Off-road Lighting Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Aftermarket



OEMs

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Automotive Off-road Lighting Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive off-road lighting market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Off-road Lighting Market size

Automotive Off-road Lighting Market trends

Automotive Off-road Lighting Market industry analysis

The increasing demand for vehicles for recreational and adventurous sports activities is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, legal limitations associated with use of off-road vehicles may threaten the growth of the market.

Automotive Off-road Lighting Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive off-road lighting market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive off-road lighting market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive off-road lighting market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive off-road lighting market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

OEMs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

C.G. Motorsports Inc.

Grote Industries LLC

Guangzhou Teehon Electronics Co. Ltd.

HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA

KC HiLiTES Inc.

Lazer Lamps Ltd.

Oracle Lighting

OSRAM GmbH

Truck-Lite Co. LLC

Valeo SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

