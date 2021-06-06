$ 4.42 Billion growth expected in Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners.

The robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the low maintenance cost and high productivity of robotic vacuum cleaners as one of the prime reasons driving the robotic vacuum cleaner market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The robotic vacuum cleaner market covers the following areas:

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Sizing

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AB Electrolux

Dyson Ltd.

Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

iRobot Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Application (Qualitative)

Market segments

Market Segmentation by Type of charging (Qualitative)

Market segments

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

