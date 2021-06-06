$ 4.42 Billion growth expected in Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 06, 2021, 05:05 ET
NEW YORK, June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The robotic vacuum cleaner market is poised to grow by USD 4.42 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report on the robotic vacuum cleaner market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the inclusion of air filters in robotic vacuum cleaners.
The robotic vacuum cleaner market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the low maintenance cost and high productivity of robotic vacuum cleaners as one of the prime reasons driving the robotic vacuum cleaner market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The robotic vacuum cleaner market covers the following areas:
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Sizing
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Forecast
Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AB Electrolux
- Dyson Ltd.
- Ecovacs Robotics Inc.
- ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.
- iRobot Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LG Electronics Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sharp Corp.
Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global residential robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented by product (robot vacuum cleaner only and robot vacuum cleaner and mop), type of charging (manual charging and automatic charging), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Global Industrial Floor Cleaner Market - Global industrial floor cleaner market is segmented by product (floor scrubber, vacuum cleaner, floor sweeper, power washer or pressure cleaner, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Application (Qualitative)
- Market segments
Market Segmentation by Type of charging (Qualitative)
- Market segments
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
