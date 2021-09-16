$ 4.43 Bn growth in Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market during 2020-2024 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
The report on the automotive testing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The automotive testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market size is expected to increase by USD 4.43 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
The report identifies technological advancements in automobiles as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The automotive testing, inspection, and certification market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the emergence of digital TIC as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The automotive testing, inspection, and certification market covers the following areas:
Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Sizing
Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Forecast
Automotive Testing, Inspection, ad Certification Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ALS Ltd.
- Applus+ Services Technologies SL
- Bureau Veritas
- DEKRAÂ SE
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- Intertek Group Plc
- Mistras Group Inc.
- SGS SA
- TUV NORD GROUP
- TUV SUD AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- In-house - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Outsourced - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
