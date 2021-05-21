$ 4.48 Bn growth expected in Global Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market during 2021-2025 | Strong Demand from Automotive Applications to Boost Growth | Technavio

Download a Free Sample Report Now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., Bourns Inc., Continental AG, elobau GmbH & Co. KG, Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd, Minda Corp. Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochester Gauges LLC, and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The strong demand from automotive applications will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market is segmented as below:

Product

FOG-based IMUs



MEMS Gyroscope-based IMUs

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market size

Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market trends

Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market industry analysis

The reduced cost of IMU sensors is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, fluctuations in raw materials prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

FOG-based IMUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEMS gyroscope-based IMUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BorgWarner Inc.

Bourns Inc.

Continental AG

elobau GmbH & Co. KG

Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd

Minda Corp. Ltd.

Pricol Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rochester Gauges LLC

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

