$ 4.68 bn growth in Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model | Technavio

The market is driven by rising global oil and gas consumption. In addition, the rise in the number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling projects will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, fluctuations in oil and gas prices may impede the market growth

The Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market is segmented by Market Landscape (Large-scale capacity and Small-scale capacity) and Geography (North America, MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The floating liquefied natural gas market covers the following areas:

Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market Sizing

Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market Forecast

Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Black & Veatch Holding Co.

Excelerate Energy LP

EXMAR NV

Golar LNG Ltd.

Lloyds Energy DMCC

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

TechnipFMC Plc

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Processing capacity

Market segments

Comparison by Processing capacity

Large-scale capacity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Small-scale capacity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Processing capacity

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio