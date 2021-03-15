$ 4.93 Billion Growth in Global Hair Care Market 2020-2024 | 41% Growth to Come from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair care market is poised to grow by USD 4.93 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during 2020-2024. The market identifies APAC as the key growth region and the region is expected to offer significant opportunities during the forecast period.

Hair Care Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The report on the hair care market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by portfolio extension to product premiumization.

The hair care market analysis includes the product and geography landscape. This study identifies the influence through social media and blogging as one of the prime reasons driving the hair care market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The hair care market covers the following areas:

Hair Care Market Sizing

Hair Care Market Forecast

Hair Care Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amway Corp.

Coty Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Global Professional Haircare Products Market - Global professional haircare products market is segmented by product (hair colorants, shampoos and conditioners, and hair styling products), distribution channels (offline, and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Hair Styling Products Market - Global hair styling products market is segmented by product (HCGP, hair styling spray, and dry shampoo), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Shampoo - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hair color - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Conditioner - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

https://www.technavio.com/report/hair-care-market-industry-analysis

