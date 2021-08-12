$ 4.94 bn Growth in Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices|Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives|Technavio
Aug 12, 2021, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The diagnostic wearable medical devices market in the Health Care Equipment industry is poised to grow by $ 4.94 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the diagnostic wearable medical devices market will progress at a CAGR of 15.09%. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Activinsights Ltd., BioTelemetry Inc., Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., Fitbit Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nokia Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., Polar Electro Oy, VitalConnect Inc., and World Global Network Pte. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Grab Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market Report Now!
The growing demand for early diagnosis will offer immense growth opportunities in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market is segmented as below:
- Device
- Vital Signs Monitors
- Sleep And Activity Monitors
- Fetal And Obstetric Monitoring Devices
- Neuromonitoring Devices
- ECG Monitors
- Application
- Home Healthcare
- Sports And Fitness
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the diagnostic wearable medical devices market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market size
- Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market trends
- Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market industry analysis
The diagnostic wearable medical devices market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. Preventive medicine, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increased need for the cost-effective diagnosis will accelerate the degree of fragmentation in the market. However, the data privacy issues will hamper the market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the diagnostic wearable medical devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Flexible Endoscopes Market Report -The flexible endoscopes market has the potential to grow by USD 1.87 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.91%. Get a Free Sample Report!
First Aid Kit Market Report: The first aid kit market has the potential to grow by USD 86.39 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.39%. Get a Free Sample Report!
Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist diagnostic wearable medical devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the diagnostic wearable medical devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diagnostic wearable medical devices market vendors
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, Speak to our Analyst Today
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sports and fitness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Remote patient monitoring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Device
- Market segments
- Comparison by Device
- Vital signs monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sleep and activity monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fetal and obstetric monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Neuromonitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ECG monitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Device
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Activinsights Ltd.
- BioTelemetry Inc.
- Cleveland Medical Devices Inc.
- Fitbit Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Nokia Corp.
- Omron Healthcare Inc.
- Polar Electro Oy
- VitalConnect Inc.
- World Global Network Pte. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article