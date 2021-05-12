$ 42.46 Million Growth Expected in Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Systems Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis in Q1 2021| North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of hypertension coupled with the geriatric population, favorable reimbursement scenario, and advanced technology support and improved monitoring techniques.

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Systems Market: Opportunities



The rising prevalence of high blood pressure and the expanding geriatric population is increasing the demand for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems. In addition, an increase in risk factors such as smoking, lack of proper physical activity, older community, and an increased intake of fat-rich and fast foods have increased the prevalence of heart diseases and hypertension. In addition, a rise in detection and screening and increased public awareness regarding ABPM systems will create significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Systems Market: Segmentation by Product



Based on the segmentation by product, the market generated maximum revenue in the arm-based ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems segment in 2020. The segment is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of hypertension worldwide. Besides, technological advances and the launch of innovative products by vendors are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Systems Market: Segmentation by Geography



North America held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the high prevalence of high blood pressure causing white coat hypertension, a growing number of technologically advanced ABPM systems, and the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Also, the rapidly expanding geriatric population is expected to fuel the growth of the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market in North America during the forecast period.

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Systems Market: Major Vendors

A&D Co. Ltd.



The company offers a wide range of ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems such as TM-2440, TM-2441, TM-2430, Doctor Pro 3 (TM-9501), and others.

BOSCH + SOHN GmbH u. Co. KG



The company offers ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems such as TM-2450, 24-hour blood pressure monitor.

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.



The company offers the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring system, namely ABPM50 which is a handhold ambulatory blood pressure monitor designed according to oscillography theory.

Halma Plc



The company offers various medical devices to monitor blood pressure and others. The company offers blood pressure monitors through its subsidiary, Cardios.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.



The company offers ABPM 7100 ambulatory blood pressure monitor that helps avoid white coat hypertension, track sleep readings, and tailor drug therapy regimens with simple, 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring.

