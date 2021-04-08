$ 44.17 Billion Growth Expected in the Global SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market 2021-2025 by End-User and Geography - Technavio.com

SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market is poised to grow by $ 44.17 billion during 2021-2025 registering a decelerating CAGR of about 14%, owing to the increasing adoption of SaaS CRM by SMEs, increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings, and increasing adoption of SaaS CRM by media sector.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Furthermore, this research analysis offers insights on impact of key factors promoting and impeding the market growth at present as well as in the forthcoming years. In addition, if interested in knowing more about the innovative strategies adopted by Adobe Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., to strengthen their foothold in the market:-

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report provides a forecast from 2021 till 2025 with 2020 as the base year.

Our SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market research report is covering the current trends and effect on the business of COVID-19. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Information Technology industry will have a mixed impact while SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market is expected to have positive & superior growth.

For each key country, detailed analysis, and data for annual revenue ($ bn) are available for 2021-2025. The breakdown of the key national markets by end-user type and geography over the forecast years are also included. The market is fragmented based on end-user (retail, BFSI, manufacturing, telecom and IT, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Retail segment are likely to gain the largest end-user segment share while North America continuing to contribute the highest growth in the SaaS CRM market during the forecast period.





Gain access to our detailed analysis of market numbers represented and explained in this 120-page report TOC and 109 exhibits for effective decision making.

Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. Along with this, the report also provides a detailed analysis of several leading SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market vendors and emerging players.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

One of the Fortune 500 companies have leveraged this Technavio report to strengthen their market share and presence in regional markets including North America region which is expected to offer highest market growth opportunities in near future

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Sage Group Plc

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SugarCRM Inc.

Zendesk Inc.

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Telecom and IT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio Research can help you meet your specific analysis requirements with the help of our tailor-made approach to market sizing and data triangulation. Seeking report customization from our industry experts can aid clients in: -

Evaluating a specific segment or region

Identify key suppliers, customers, and other significant market stakeholders

Analyze market regulations and their impact during the forthcoming years

