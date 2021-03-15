$ 44.23 Billion Growth in Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2024 | Convenience Involved in Ordering Food Online to be Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online on-demand food delivery services market is poised to grow by USD 44.23 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download Free Sample Report

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market by Business Model and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the online on-demand food delivery services market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by business model, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the business model, the market saw maximum growth in the order-focused food delivery services segment in 2019.



Based on the business model, the market saw maximum growth in the order-focused food delivery services segment in 2019. What are the major trends in the market?

The rising popularity of social media in online on-demand food delivery is the major trend in the market.



The rising popularity of social media in online on-demand food delivery is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.



The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Inc., Grubhub Inc., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Meituan Dianping, Postmates Inc., Roofoods Ltd., and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. are the top players in the market.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Inc., Grubhub Inc., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Meituan Dianping, Postmates Inc., Roofoods Ltd., and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the convenience involved in ordering food online. However, the growing threat from direct delivery services offered by restaurants will challenge growth.



The market is driven by the convenience involved in ordering food online. However, the growing threat from direct delivery services offered by restaurants will challenge growth. How big is the APAC market?

APAC dominated the market with a 59% share in 2019.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Food Delivery Services Market - Global food delivery services market is segmented by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) and market landscape (order focused and logistics focused).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Catering Services Market - Global catering services market is segmented by service (contract catering services and concession catering services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grab Holdings Inc., Grubhub Inc., Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Meituan Dianping, Postmates Inc., Roofoods Ltd., and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the convenience involved in ordering food online will offer immense growth opportunities, growing consumer demand for convenient food ordering is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this online on-demand food delivery services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business:

Grab a Free Sample Report Now!

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market is segmented as below:

Market Landscape

Order-focused Food Delivery Services



Logistics-focused Food Delivery Services

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43491

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The online on-demand food delivery services market report covers the following areas:

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Trends

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising popularity of social media in online on-demand food delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.





Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand food delivery services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online on-demand food delivery services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online on-demand food delivery services market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand food delivery services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Business model

Market segments

Comparison by Business model

Order-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Logistics-focused food delivery services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Business model

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Delivery Hero SE

Glovoapp23 SL

Grab Holdings Inc.

Grubhub Inc.

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV

Meituan Dianping

Postmates Inc.

Roofoods Ltd.

Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

